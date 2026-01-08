Belavia Resumes Direct Flights from Minsk to Tel Aviv After Four-Year Break

The national airport is operating normally; delays occurred during the night. According to the display boards, departures and arrivals are proceeding on schedule. The runway, as noted by airport authorities, is constantly maintained in a ready state, with snow being cleared from the parking areas.

The national carrier, Belavia, has resumed flights from Minsk to Tel Aviv after a four-year hiatus. The load factor of the first flight was over 87%. Additionally, a program to Thailand is starting.

The resumption of flights is a response to the requests of people who have been waiting for the opportunity to visit loved ones without long layovers and hours of waiting. Flights will operate twice a week — on Thursdays and Sundays. Departure from Minsk is at 7:10 a.m., arriving in Tel Aviv at 12:20 p.m. The return flight departs at 1:15 p.m., arriving in Minsk at 8:40 p.m.

Vladimir Chereukhin, General Director of Minsk National Airport:

"This route was one of the first international routes opened by Belavia back in 1996. It has always been popular and in demand. Starting today, flights have been resumed after a four-year suspension. On the first flight today, more than 150 passengers were sent to Tel Aviv."