Belavia to fly from Minsk to Antalya in winter
"Belavia will fly from Minsk to Antalya in winter, BelTA reports with reference to the airline's Telegram channel.
Belavia is reportedly planning to organize a charter program to visit the resort city in the south of Turkey on the shores of the Mediterranean Sea not only in summer, but in winter as well.
It is noted that after the Russian Federal Air Transport Agency allowed flights to the south through Volgograd and Astrakhan, the duration of Minsk - Antalya flights was reduced by 30 minutes
