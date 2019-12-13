EconomyPresidentSocietyPoliticsIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
ReligionConstruction, housing and utilitiesYouthEducationArmyOpinionTransportTourismEcology

Belavia adjusts flight schedule to Tel Aviv

The situation in Tel Aviv is monitored by Belavia national airline. As the company commented, the schedule of flights may be adjusted in the coming days. Given the situation, the airline deferred the next flight to the Israeli city, scheduled for 19:10 today, for 07:45 tomorrow morning.

President

All

Politics

All

Society

All

In the world

All

Regions

All

Incidents

All