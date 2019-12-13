3.39 RUB
Belavia adjusts flight schedule to Tel Aviv
The situation in Tel Aviv is monitored by Belavia national airline. As the company commented, the schedule of flights may be adjusted in the coming days. Given the situation, the airline deferred the next flight to the Israeli city, scheduled for 19:10 today, for 07:45 tomorrow morning.
