Belavia not going to cut its staff

Up to this day Belavia receives 'thanks' from the governments of the UK, France, Lithuania, USA and others for saving their thousands of citizens, diplomats, military. We didn't pay any attention to their nationalities and passports. Belavia received thousands of thanks from these people, and it warmed and warms us. Belavia received dozens of acknowledgments (without any inverted commas) from the prime ministers, foreign ministers, ambassadors, and so on. The late Deputy Foreign Minister Oleg Kravchenko handed me words of gratitude from the US State Department and the US Embassy in Minsk ("we will never forget the evacuation of American citizens from Turkey"). These words were repeated like a mantra for, I think, two weeks every day. And indeed we have not forgotten. We are now feeling this unforgotten gratitude for ourselves. The ICAO Council has met and decided to investigate the landing of the Ryanair plane in Minsk until June 25. But today, without even waiting for the beginning of the investigation, the above mentioned countries have actually imposed sanctions against Belavia, which had nothing to do with the incident. Their governments' clearly planned actions to close not only their countries for boarding our aircraft, but even with a special fascist perversity, they are closing air corridors one by one. And this is before the investigation of the incident, for which whoever can be blamed, but certainly not Belavia. This, of course, is a complete violation of the foundations of democracy. They punish innocent Belavia, without even beginning an investigation. It's despicable. And it's true that the neighbours have decided to make money out of it, as usual. But it was not surprising the first time.

Igor Cherginets, General Director of Belavia, wrote on Facebook