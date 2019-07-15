Belavia launches new flight on route Minsk - Munich - Minsk

The flights will be carried out four times a week on Mondays, Thursdays, Fridays and Sundays with departure from Minsk at 12:30 and arrival at t Munich's Franz Josef Strauß Airport at 13:35. The return flight from Munich will depart at 14:15 on Mondays, Thursdays, Fridays and Sundays, arriving at Minsk National Airport at 17:15. The flights will be operated by Embraer 175 aircraft with a capacity of 76 seats. The travel time is about two hours.



Negotiations on the opening of this direction have been going on for ten years. Germany is our main trading and investment partner in Europe, besides Bavaria is rich in huge exhibition centers, and this is a meeting place for business.



This airport in Munich is the transportation hub of all Bavaria.