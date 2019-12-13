3.39 RUB
Belavia cancels flights to Europe
Belavia is forced to cancel flights to Europe. The Belarusian air carrier will not fly to Warsaw, Amsterdam, Milan and Rome, Brussels, Barcelona and Vienna from today until 30 October. Several German destinations, Frankfurt, Berlin, Munich and Hannover, are also suspended. Due to the impossibility of transit through the air corridors of the European Union, Belavia's flights to Russia's Kaliningrad have also been suspended. The airline said that all passengers would be able to change the dates of travel or get back the full price of their tickets without penalty. It became known that Tallinn also decided today to ban Belavia flights.
