Belavia confirms its status of most punctual airline
Belavia has confirmed its status as the most punctual airline. This information was published by the airline in its Telegram channel.
Belavia has won the Perfect Timing Awards 2022 in the category "Most Punctual Foreign Airline". It is a traditional punctuality rating, which is held twice a year by Sheremetyevo International Airport.
For the first time the award ceremony for the airlines with the most accurate timetable, flying from Sheremetyevo in 2022, was held directly at the airport.
