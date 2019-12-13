PoliticsPresidentSocietyEconomyIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
Belavia not cancel flights to London yet

Belavia has not yet canceled flights to London due to COVID mutation. The media announced this in the press service of the campaign. They also noted that they would promptly inform about the changes. In the meantime, the airline operates flights to London on Wednesdays and Sundays.

