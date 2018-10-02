Belavia to sell non-luggage and irrevocable tickets

Trans-continental flights from the National Airport "Minsk" will contribute to the attractiveness of our air harbor as a hub. Negotiations on the organization of such flights are already underway, the Minister of Transport and Communications, Anatoly Sivak, told reporters at the opening of the Belarusian Transport Week. He also told about the sale of tickets by the national airline Belavia at non-luggage fare. For this purpose it is planned to make changes to the legislation. The main goal is a general reduction in ticket prices. In addition, the Ministry of Transport supports the introduction of the possibility of selling the irrevocable air tickets.