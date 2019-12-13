Belavia will be able to fly to Egypt without technical landing

Belavia will be able to perform flights to Hurghada and Sharm el-Sheikh without a technical landing starting September 16. This was reported to BelTA by the airline.



This became possible after the Russin aviation authorities gave a permission to fly to the southern destinations through the Russian Federation. However, the flight time reduction will affect not all the flights. After the closure of the Russian airspace on February 24, Belavia was performing flights to Hurghada and Sharm El Sheikh with a technical landing for refueling.



Now Belavia will be able to perform part of the flight on a "straightened route" after receiving the permission from Russia. The estimated travel time will be about 7 hours.



Despite some restrictions, non-stop flights will make holidays in Egyptian resorts more attractive and affordable for Belarusian tourists. "When planning your vacation in Egypt, ask the tour operators about the details of the flight," the company recommends.



