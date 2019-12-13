3.42 RUB
Belavia reduces number of flights to Israel
The Ministry of Health of Israel introduced new restrictions due to another wave of COVID. The citizens of the country are forbidden to fly to Belarus, which is included in the red list, and those arriving from Minsk must go to mandatory quarantine. The restriction has taken effect today and will remain in force until at least July 25. In this regard, Belavia is reducing the number of flights to Tel Aviv to five this month.
