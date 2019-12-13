3.41 RUB
3.36 USD
3.54 EUR
EconomyPresidentSocietyPoliticsIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
Belavia to double number of flights between Minsk and Moscow
Starting from August 1, planes from Minsk to Moscow will be flying twice more frequent. Today, the Belarusian air carrier performs ten flights a week, next month this number will increase to 20. Also, Belavia restarts flights to Krasnodar and to Sochi. There are flights to the Black Sea resorts three times a week.
The increase in the number of flights has already naturally led to the fact that the cost of tickets has returned to the pre-pandemic level. Now you can buy tickets from Minsk to Moscow at a price of 50 euros, while if you fly there and back, the cost of tickets will be 95 euros. At the moment, Belavia flies to 10 Russian airports.
Belarusians entering Russia must pass a PCR-test not later than 72 hours before the departure and confirm the result in “Travel without Covid-19” application.
President
All
Politics
All
Society
All
Belarus is an island of security, stability, and peace
Belarus supplies food, technology, trains and develops personnel for African continent
Belarusian Foreign Minister proposed modern ways to solve migration crisis in European Union
Volfovich: Belarus demonstrates initiative to solve problem of illegal migration
In the world
All
Regions
All
Incidents
All