Belavia resumes air ticket booking services, but some functions are not yet available

It is noted that the resumption will take place in stages. In particular, now passengers can buy tickets for both direct and connecting flights of Belavia, as well as the possibility to change the date of departure. You can do it at Belavia ticket offices, in representative offices and agents. It is possible to return an air ticket at the place of its purchase. If the ticket was previously purchased on belavia.by website, you need to apply to Belavia sales offices to make a refund.