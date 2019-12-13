3.41 RUB
3.36 USD
3.54 EUR
PoliticsEconomyPresidentSocietyTechnologyCultureRegionsIncidentsHealthSportIn the worldHorizonTelegram news
Belavia resumes air ticket booking services, but some functions are not yet available
On September 2, Belavia resumed the provision of services, which was suspended due to the company's transition to the Russian air ticket booking system "Leonardo", BelTA reports with reference to the information of the air carrier's press service.
It is noted that the resumption will take place in stages. In particular, now passengers can buy tickets for both direct and connecting flights of Belavia, as well as the possibility to change the date of departure. You can do it at Belavia ticket offices, in representative offices and agents. It is possible to return an air ticket at the place of its purchase. If the ticket was previously purchased on belavia.by website, you need to apply to Belavia sales offices to make a refund.
The purchase of additional services can be made only offline: in Belavia the ticket sales offices, representative offices, agents. It's about carrying extra baggage, special categories of baggage, transportation of unaccompanied children and animals.
President
All
Politics
All
Society
All
In the world
All
Regions
All
Incidents
All