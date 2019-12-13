3.40 RUB
3.39 USD
3.58 EUR
EconomyPresidentSocietyPoliticsIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
Belavia returns tourists home
The Europe's political decision to close its airspace to our planes has resulted in many of our tourists simply getting stuck abroad. Belarusian diplomats keep such situations under control and do their best to resolve them safely. Special evacuation flights have been organized. Some tourists from Albania and Montenegro have already returned home with the help of Belavia. The planes have landed in Minsk National Airport in a normal mode.
An evacuation flight from Tunisia is planned in the near future.
President
All
Alexander Lukashenko congratulates Patriarch Kirill on his birthday
Alexander Lukashenko congratulates Olympic champion Antonina Koshel on her anniversary
Alexander Lukashenko on mission of Belarusian People’s Congress
Lukashenko on checks at Russian border: Freedom of movement for people must be ensured
Politics
All
Society
All
In the world
All
Regions
All
Incidents
All