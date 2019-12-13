EconomyPresidentSocietyPoliticsIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
Belavia returns tourists home

The Europe's political decision to close its airspace to our planes has resulted in many of our tourists simply getting stuck abroad. Belarusian diplomats keep such situations under control and do their best to resolve them safely. Special evacuation flights have been organized. Some tourists from Albania and Montenegro have already returned home with the help of Belavia. The planes have landed in Minsk National Airport in a normal mode.

An evacuation flight from Tunisia is planned in the near future.

