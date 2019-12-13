PresidentEconomySocietyPoliticsHealthTechnologyCultureIncidentsRegionsSportIn the worldHorizonTelegram news
ReligionConstruction, housing and utilitiesYouthEducationArmyOpinionTransportTourismEcology

Belavia to perform its first flight to new airport of Berlin

The first flight of Belavia to the new airport Berlin-Brandenburg will be performed on November 6. The opening of the terminal is scheduled for October 31. The airport is located 28 kilometers from the center of the German capital. Its area is almost 1500 hectares. You can get there by city trains.

President

All

Politics

All

Society

All

In the world

All

Regions

All

Zone X

All