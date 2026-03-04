Belavia's Anniversary — 30 Years: Nearly 40 Million Passengers Carried Over Three Decades

Thanks to Belavia, new countries and continents are continually opening up before us. Today, the airline celebrates its 30th anniversary. In a congratulatory message from the President, it is emphasized that despite sanctions pressures, Belavia maintains high standards and looks confidently toward the future: modernizing its fleet and expanding its flight geography.

The year 1996 was truly a milestone for Belarusian civil aviation: it marked the beginning of the development of an international route network and a large-scale renewal of the aircraft fleet.

The official starting point is indeed March 5, 1996. However, the history of the airline begins much earlier — in 1933, with the opening of Minsk Airport and the first postal-passenger flight to Moscow. Three years later, in 1936 — exactly ninety years ago — the airport building was reconstructed. It has survived to this day and now stands as an architectural monument and a museum.

In April, the airline’s third long-haul aircraft will take to the skies.

This aircraft preserves the memory of the flight that became Belarusian civil aviation’s first regular route. Today, the flight program is much broader — covering 18 countries. Despite the challenges of the COVID pandemic and current restrictions on flights to the Persian Gulf, plans are already underway for flights to Tunisia and Jordan. To enable long-distance flights, the airline is updating its fleet. Two Airbus A330s are already in operation, with a third scheduled to join in April.

Oleg Saltovsky, Pilot Commander of Belavia:

"Economically, this means a reduction in the number of passengers, but at the same time, an increase in capacity. And the responsibility level is also higher. It’s one thing when a pilot is responsible for 189 passengers, another when it’s 285. A hundred more people. Long-haul flights involve incredible distances, great altitudes, and high speeds. The fatigue is entirely different. It’s a different approach altogether. When this happened, I spoke with the CEO. I told him, you know, it’s like flying to the Moon. He thought for a moment and said, ‘Yes, exactly.’”

Fleet Modernization — Always a Priority

The airline is also considering Russian aircraft manufacturing, though detailed plans will be discussed once the first aircraft is ready. Updating the fleet remains a top priority.

Igor Cherginets, General Director of Belavia:

"We have never abandoned our ideas of fleet renewal and expansion. It is crucial for us. Aircraft will be acquired at the earliest opportunity. I believe this year we will be able to add more planes to our fleet."

A Team of Youth and Experience — The Pilot Corps of Belavia Today

Passenger demand is growing. Belarusians are accustomed to and love to fly — comfortably and safely. Safety, service, and professional mastery are always maintained at the highest level. The average age of pilots is 39.5 years. The blend of experience and youth yields excellent results. Last year marked the first graduation of civil aviation pilots from our academy — six out of ten are now part of the Belavia team.

Oleg Saltovsky:

"Currently, three pilots are undergoing onboarding as second pilots. Two of them are starting their navigational flights on Embraer aircraft. Their numbers are small — they’re in the intermediate stage, without full piloting responsibilities — just ten flights in the program. We’re also onboarding young pilots onto Boeing 737s — two more. I am very pleased with these young people. They are talented, promising youth."

This year, the airline plans to welcome three new graduates to the team. Competition is fierce — top pilots from other countries also aim to join Belavia. Good working and living conditions in Belarus are a significant advantage. Flights are increasing — over three decades, nearly 40 million passengers have traveled with Belavia. The peak was in 2019, when over 4 million passengers were carried in a single year.

Igor Cherginets:

"In aviation, when there are no wars, conflicts, or catastrophes, the average growth in passenger numbers is around 4–6%. Global statistics show that in the first month of this year, worldwide, passenger traffic increased by just over 4% compared to January 2025."

Open Doors for Professionals with a Strong Desire to Work