Belaya Rus sends one more car with humanitarian aid to Kursk Region

Belaya Rus has sent the second car with humanitarian aid to the Kursk Region of the Russian Federation, BelTA correspondent reports.

“Belaya Rus” continues collecting and sending humanitarian aid to the Kursk Region of the Russian Federation within the framework of the charity campaign ‘Back to Back’. Today we sent the second car - about 10 tons. This car contains essentials: warm clothes for the fall-winter season, household appliances (microwaves and multi-cookers) and food,” said Oleg Romanov, deputy of the House of Representatives, chairman of the Republican Public Organization ‘Belaya Rus’, Chairman of the Belarusian Party ‘Belaya Rus’.

The humanitarian aid comes from all regions of the country. “In particular, today came a shipment from Brest and Vitebsk, tomorrow there will be a large shipment from the districts of Minsk. Every day comes humanitarian aid in very serious and significant amounts,” said Oleg Romanov. Up to date, about 70 tons has already been collected. But I emphasize that this is only the beginning. More cargoes are in the regions and are being prepared for shipment to Minsk. Here they will be sorted and packed, and then delivered to Kursk Region.