BelAZ to develop additional program for tourists
For industrial tourists who visit BelAZ, an additional program will be developed. Guests will have the opportunity to study and drive the world's largest mining dump truck. Zhodino is also ready to offer educational routes. In addition to the local history museum, two original expositions will appear here that are not available in other regions of the Minsk region. Now Zhodino is actively preparing for the May holidays. Regional events dedicated to Victory Day will be held in the city of machine builders.
