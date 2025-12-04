BelCCI: Belarus Enters New Markets and Looks for New Partners

news.by https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/eb1886cf-74db-4a7e-8a25-42f7644f4944/conversions/c8f50a88-2b40-4d8e-879f-d22aa8da159d-sm-___webp_480.webp 480w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/eb1886cf-74db-4a7e-8a25-42f7644f4944/conversions/c8f50a88-2b40-4d8e-879f-d22aa8da159d-md-___webp_768.webp 768w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/eb1886cf-74db-4a7e-8a25-42f7644f4944/conversions/c8f50a88-2b40-4d8e-879f-d22aa8da159d-lg-___webp_1280.webp 1280w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/eb1886cf-74db-4a7e-8a25-42f7644f4944/conversions/c8f50a88-2b40-4d8e-879f-d22aa8da159d-xl-___webp_1920.webp 1920w

Despite ongoing challenges in business —the pandemic, sanctions, and border problems—Belarus is expanding into new markets and seeking new partners. This was announced by the Deputy Chairman of the Belarusian Chamber of Commerce and Industry (BelCCI) at a legal forum currently underway in Minsk.

In the Belarusian capital, lawyers, entrepreneurs, and politicians are discussing current topics: legislation in a changing world, technology and law, and digital commerce.

Vitaly Vabishchevich, Deputy Chairman of the Belarusian Chamber of Commerce and Industry:

"Today, Belarus is expanding its trade and economic ties with distant countries. You all know very well where the President has been in recent weeks. This includes Myanmar, Oman, and Algeria. Representatives of the Chamber of Commerce and Industry were also present at all these venues, concluding contracts with new partners. We must know and study local regulations; we must draft contracts taking into account all possible nuances that may arise."

The forum is being held on the eve of Lawyer's Day, which will be celebrated in Belarus on December 7. The dialogue platform will address legal issues across various fields, as well as topics to be discussed at the Supreme People's Assembly meeting.