Belgee to release new car model next year

Next year a brand new car will appear on this line. The model will receive an electric motor with a power reserve of 500 kilometers. The plant assures that its electric car will be twice cheaper than the foreign cars. The Belarusian-Chinese electric car will be offered in two configurations - basic and premium. The cost of the top car will not exceed 70 thousand rubles. But this is in the future, and in the meantime the factory is working on the control system and adapting the charger to the European standard.

Sergei Tratchik, head of the technical development bureau at Belgee:

"In the future, we will install this unit on our electric car, so that our client did not have any difficulties in purchasing adapters from the unknown manufacturers."

The plant is planning to assemble and sell more than 1000 electric cars next year.

