Belarusian Pharmaceutical Concern developing dynamically and providing citizens with medicines on time

Belarusian Pharmaceutical Concern has celebrated its hundredth anniversary. The largest distributor of pharmaceuticals in Belarus is developing dynamically in the face of tough competition and sanction pressure and is fulfilling its main task of providing citizens with medicines on time. There are 220 pharmacies in the structure. The assortment list of products is about 6 thousand items, including about three and a half a thousand of them are medicines.



Now the company is actively concluding contracts with suppliers and manufacturers from Russia, Turkey, India, China, Egypt, and other countries.



