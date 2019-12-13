Belarusian Weather Service upgrading observation network

The weather forecast for 10 days will be more accurate. The Belarusian Weather Service is upgrading the observation network. Seven weather stations will be installed this year. New sites will appear in Ivie, Novoselki, Kobrin, Malorita, Pleshchenitsy, as well as two radars in the airports of Grodno and Brest. This will increase the advance forecast to 6 hours, which will ensure the security of flights, assist in agricultural work and sporting events.In addition, the Belarusian Weather Service gained access to radar data from Poland, Ukraine, Russia and the Baltic States to track dangerous atmospheric phenomena.

