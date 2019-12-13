3.42 RUB
BELMAPO Celebrates 90th Anniversary
The 90th anniversary of the Belarusian Medical Academy of Postgraduate Education is celebrated on October 8. The President greeted the staff of this institution on this occasion. Alexander Lukashenko noted that the academy is a worthy successor of the Belarusian State Doctors Improvement Institute and that it had preserved and multiplied the best traditions of national healthcare having trained thousands of excellent doctors, teachers and scientists. The Head of State expressed his confidence that the staff will continue to fulfill its mission to train unique specialists for our country and abroad, who are infinitely devoted to their profession and save people's lives and health.
