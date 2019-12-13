3.40 RUB
Belokonev about aggressive mood of Poland: Why does the state need to increase its Armed Forces up to 300 thousand?
When we say "independence," of course, we mean the ability to defend ourselves. When our defense capacity is on the level, but our neighbors give reasons for concern: Warsaw's military hysteria, plans to introduce troops into Western Ukraine. Poles also recall the old word "Anschluss" for our country, said the Chairman of the House of Representatives Standing Committee on National Security.
