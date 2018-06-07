3.43 RUB
Remains of Belarusian soldier who died during Great Patriotic War in Ukraine brought back to Belarus
The remains and personal belongings of a Belarusian soldier – the Junior Sergeant Timofei Morozov, who died in the battles of the Great Patriotic War in Ukraine, have been returned to his homeland. It was impossible to find his relatives in Belarus, so a decision was made to inter his remains in a mass grave in Minsk Region.
Back then, nearly 1,200 border guards died in combat in Kirovograd Region. Search missions helped to identify the remains of some of them.
At the moment, there is a special programme in Ukraine aimed at finding the Red Army soldiers and transferring their remains back to their small homeland in Belarus.
