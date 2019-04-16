PresidentEconomyPoliticsSocietyHealthTechnologyCultureIncidentsRegionsSportIn the worldHorizonTelegram news
ReligionConstruction, housing and utilitiesYouthEducationArmyOpinionTransportTourismEcology

Belarusian comments on tragedy in Notre-Dame de Paris

The flow of people to Notre-Dame de Paris does not stop. People with tears in their eyes are watching what is left of the greatest creation of architecture, which was built for 200 years and burned in 5 hours.

Among them is our compatriot who lives in Paris.

President

All

Politics

All

Society

All

In the world

All

Regions

All

Zone X

All