3.43 RUB
3.32 USD
3.60 EUR
PresidentEconomyPoliticsSocietyHealthTechnologyCultureIncidentsRegionsSportIn the worldHorizonTelegram news
Belarusian comments on tragedy in Notre-Dame de Paris
The flow of people to Notre-Dame de Paris does not stop. People with tears in their eyes are watching what is left of the greatest creation of architecture, which was built for 200 years and burned in 5 hours.
Among them is our compatriot who lives in Paris.
President
All
Lukashenko expresses condolences to Serbia for victims of accident at Novi Sad railway station
Belarus brings together more than 600 participants from 45 countries to discuss Eurasian security
Alexander Lukashenko names four threats to global security
What Lukashenko replied to US official on intimidation in correspondence
Politics
All
Society
All
In the world
All
Regions
All
Zone X
All