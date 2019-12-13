Belarusian Olga Bulay wins at song contest in Smolensk

The Belarusian performer won at the youth song contest, the final of which was held on September 19 in Smolensk. Minsker Olga Bulay shared the first place with Anastasia Shcherbakova from Yakutia. Belarusians also got diplomas of the II and III degrees. The competition was held in two stages. The theme of the first stage was Love for the Motherland. The second stage showed modern problems of the youth. The competition was held as part of the XV International Festival "Youth for the Union State". During the six days of the festival concerts, dance evenings and national culture shows were held.