Belarusian female participant joins experiment on a year-long isolation in simulation of flight to the Moon

Belarusian Olga Mastitskaya became a participant of the isolation experiment on simulating a flight to the Moon, BELTA reports with reference to information from the Institute of Medical and Biological Problems of the Russian Academy of Sciences.

The main and backup crew consisted of eight people. In addition to six Russians (Alexander Borisov, Yuri Chebotarev, Ksenia Orlova, Ksenia Shishenina, Angelika Parfenova, Artem Voronkov), the list includes Belarusian Olga Mastitskaya and a Egyptian astronaut.

Olga Mastitskaya is a junior researcher at the Institute of Organic Chemistry of the National Academy of Sciences of Belarus. She was one of the six contenders for the title of the first Belarusian astronaut in the sovereign history of the country. Belavia flight attendant Marina Vasilevskaya has been appointed to the main crew for the ISS flight, while Belarusian pediatric surgeon Anastasia Lenkova is her understudy.