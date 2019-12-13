Belarusian army continues to strengthen protection of state border on the eve of Defender of Europe 2022 exercise

The Belarusian army keeps on strengthening the protection of the state border by the order of the President. The tactical groups are deployed on the southern borders. All the most important facilities of the local infrastructure are under protection.



Simultaneously the military are practicing their professional skills. The main task is to prevent infiltration of subversive groups, gangs and illegal trafficking of weapons into the territory. The military operate jointly with the State Border Committee and internal affairs bodies.



Armed Forces also conduct planned training. The 38th Airborne Assault Brigade is training at Brest training ground. The servicemen of special operations forces practice live shooting and overcoming water obstacles, and perform parachute jumps. The Defense Ministry stresses that the maneuvers are purely defensive in nature.



On our western and north-western borders we are now recording the start of the largest multinational exercise Defender of Europe 2022. 18,000 servicemen from more than 20 states will be involved in the territory of nine countries. The main maneuvers will take place at the training grounds of Poland, Latvia and Lithuania. The parade will be commanded by the U.S. army. The Belarusian Defense Ministry says it is obvious that NATO views the Eastern European region as the most likely theater of military operations. Along with this exercise they plan to hold NATO maneuvers "Rapid Response - 2022".



