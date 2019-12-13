Belarusian army in focus of destructive information campaign

The Belarusian army is in the focus of a destructive information campaign timed to the Russian special operation in Ukraine. The creativity of fugitive oppositionists and Western instructors seems to be shrinking, and therefore familiar techniques are used - blacklists, intimidation, pressure on relatives. The military seems to take this pressure with a smile. The army units on the southern borders of the country are on duty with a fighting spirit.



We can already talk about the first lessons of the special operation of Russia in Ukraine for the Belarusian army. Several informational and psychological blows have already been delivered to our Armed Forces. The soldiers' mothers were intimidated by the alleged sending of their favorite children to war. It didn't work. Then they took on their sons. Once again, as in 2020, a certain kind of telegram channels came to life. They are posting pictures and data on officers and enlisted men. The 18-year-old guys are called henchmen, acolytes, cannon fodder at best.



Actually, there is nothing surprising. The usual psychological operation against us is going on. Another thing is that now it is obvious even to a fierce oppositionist that the emergence of destructive telegraph channels is a purposeful action, not the result of someone's noble soul. By the way, we must pay tribute to the Western intelligence services: knowing the reaction of our authorities, they do not incite citizens of Belarus to open such resources. All the work is going on in Ukraine, America and the EU.



