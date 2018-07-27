PoliticsPresidentSocietyEconomyIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
Belarusian crew drawn No.17 in Sniper’s Frontier

The International Army Games are in full swing these days. Tomorrow, Belarus is hosting the competition Sniper’s Frontier. The draw was held at the training ground Brest. The Belarusian crew will compete as No.17. The competition includes three stages – individual and pair stages, as well as the relay. Also, a non-competitive sniper duel will be held.

Each crew has 6 members. All in all, 18 countries and 19 national teams are represented in the Sniper’s Frontier. The DOSAAF of Russia will take part in it out of contest.

