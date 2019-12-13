3.42 RUB
3.31 USD
3.58 EUR
PresidentEconomySocietyPoliticsHealthTechnologyCultureIncidentsRegionsSportIn the worldHorizonTelegram news
Belarusian medicine takes a worthy place in the international ranking
The Belarusian medicine holds a worthy place in the international ranking.Belarus, Georgia and Russia are the only non-EU post-Soviet countries whose health systems are in the top 50 most effective systems in the world. This is evidenced by the Global Health Safety Rating. Our country occupies the 40th line. In fact, experts analyzed how all countries in the world are ready to respond to disease outbreaks. And in this particular case, how effective are the health systems of these states.
President
All
People will judge by deeds - President sets tasksfor Belarus farmingin next five years
Lukashenko tells what is the main task of politicians in the pre-election period
Lukashenko: Minsk and Ankara connected by many interesting projects in wide variety of areas
Lukashenko: It's no secret that we must protect our market
Politics
All
Society
All
European democracy showing true face at border in violence and abuse of refugees
Kurapaty actively used in Polish propaganda - but for some reason they are afraid of excavations
Supreme Court of Belarus supports removing restrictions on pensions amounts for working pensioners
17th Belarusian Antarctic Expedition to start on October 28
In the world
All
Regions
All
Zone X
All