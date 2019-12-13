Belarusian medicine takes a worthy place in the international ranking

The Belarusian medicine holds a worthy place in the international ranking.Belarus, Georgia and Russia are the only non-EU post-Soviet countries whose health systems are in the top 50 most effective systems in the world. This is evidenced by the Global Health Safety Rating. Our country occupies the 40th line. In fact, experts analyzed how all countries in the world are ready to respond to disease outbreaks. And in this particular case, how effective are the health systems of these states.



