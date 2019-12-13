Belarusian youth expresses straightforward disagreement with economic sanctions against Belarus

We do not agree with the measures that are taken against us, because we are all well aware that these sanctions affect absolutely everyone, absolutely everyone, people who are not guilty of anything. These are employees of enterprises and organizations. First and foremost, the sanctions will affect them, and most importantly, not only them, but also their families, children and young people. So we believe that today it is absolutely unacceptable. We believe that a state that is in the center of Europe, and the position of European states can hardly be called democratic or take into account the opinions and interests of people. Our position is that this decision is not within the legal framework.

Pavel Aliakso, Chairman of the Belarusian Committee of Youth Organizations