3.42 RUB
3.33 USD
3.63 EUR
PoliticsPresidentSocietyEconomyIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
Belarusian youth expresses straightforward disagreement with economic sanctions against Belarus
Our young people also take an active part in the creative processes of the country and oppose economic sanctions against Belarus. Actions, undermining the economy, are contrary to the norms of international law. Such a statement has been signed today by the participants of the nationwide open dialogue "Youth of Belarus. Realities and Prospects". The text of the document stresses that no political disagreements should infringe upon the rights of ordinary citizens. After all, employees of organizations and enterprises, as well as their families and children, suffer from sanctions in the first place. The European Union has no right to neglect the fate of ordinary people.
We do not agree with the measures that are taken against us, because we are all well aware that these sanctions affect absolutely everyone, absolutely everyone, people who are not guilty of anything. These are employees of enterprises and organizations. First and foremost, the sanctions will affect them, and most importantly, not only them, but also their families, children and young people. So we believe that today it is absolutely unacceptable. We believe that a state that is in the center of Europe, and the position of European states can hardly be called democratic or take into account the opinions and interests of people. Our position is that this decision is not within the legal framework.
As the head of state noted, despite all the sanctions against our country, we will survive. We, the youth of the XXI century, have repeatedly discussed this issue in the youth parliament. We've made a statement to our European colleagues. We believe these sanctions are unjustified. In order to weigh the pros and cons, we have repeatedly invited colleagues from abroad to our country to assess everything sensibly, to weigh up and make some decisions.
I think it is done to destroy our state, to infringe on us somehow, to destroy our country, to destroy our state system. I think this is bad. I want to live in the same country, where I live now without any sanctions and be friends with the whole world. But they don't want to be friends with us. We are multi-vector, but perhaps there is an end to this multi-vector approach.
Such moments are very unpleasant for us as young people, because we have to live in this country, we have to build it, develop and raise children and develop ourselves. Of course, it will affect the development of our country to some extent, but I am sure that with joint efforts we, as well as the young generation, together with our government, the leadership of the country will resist this pressure.
The participants of the dialogue, on behalf of youth NGOs, as well as youth and student activists of Belarus, pointed out to the international community the illegitimacy of the EU actions and urged the public to join the statement.
President
All
Politics
All
Society
All
In the world
All
Regions
All
Zone X
All