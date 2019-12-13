3.42 RUB
Belarusian statistics collected in full at National Library
Facts, statistics, photos, and graphics can be seen at the National Library. It possesses more than 100 collections.
The bookshelves were supplemented with a list of historical and cultural values of Belarus, our historical symbols, and one of the fundamental works for modern history - the multivolume study "Belarus. 25 Years of Creation and Achievements".
