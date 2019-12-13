Belarus machinery shows good results in snow removal in Vladivostok

Snowplowing machines have proven themselves well in road cleaning, and this line will be expanded in Vladivostok. This was said by the Governor of Primorsky Territory of Russia Oleg Kozhemyako. Every fourth snowplow in Vladivostok is made in Belarus!

Due to certain nuances, we have practically no foreign-made equipment. The nearest possibilities are Russian and Belarusian, says Vitaly Kamyshov, the head of the municipal department of motor transport "Maintenance of Urban Areas".

Speaking about the Belarusian equipment, he said that it is fastidious in operation. It has good price and good options. At the same time, he complained that sometimes there is a shortage of spare parts. According to him, Amkodor was planning to create a regional warehouse. In order not to feel the sanctions, we must switch to the spare parts made in Russia and Belarus. The need of the region for our machines is more than 400 units.