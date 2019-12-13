3.43 RUB
3.32 USD
3.60 EUR
PresidentEconomySocietyPoliticsHealthTechnologyCultureIncidentsRegionsSportIn the worldHorizonTelegram news
Belarus machinery shows good results in snow removal in Vladivostok
Snowplowing machines have proven themselves well in road cleaning, and this line will be expanded in Vladivostok. This was said by the Governor of Primorsky Territory of Russia Oleg Kozhemyako. Every fourth snowplow in Vladivostok is made in Belarus!
Due to certain nuances, we have practically no foreign-made equipment. The nearest possibilities are Russian and Belarusian, says Vitaly Kamyshov, the head of the municipal department of motor transport "Maintenance of Urban Areas".
Speaking about the Belarusian equipment, he said that it is fastidious in operation. It has good price and good options. At the same time, he complained that sometimes there is a shortage of spare parts. According to him, Amkodor was planning to create a regional warehouse. In order not to feel the sanctions, we must switch to the spare parts made in Russia and Belarus. The need of the region for our machines is more than 400 units.
President
All
Belarus brings together more than 600 participants from 45 countries to discuss Eurasian security
Alexander Lukashenko names four threats to global security
What Lukashenko replied to US official on intimidation in correspondence
Lukashenko: I am afraid that we may witness an internal civil war in the US
Politics
All
Society
All
Belarusian-Latvian border: hundreds of trucks forced to idle to enter the European Union
Trenin: If a country is not going to give up, then sanctions make it stronger
Minsk fully ready for II International Conference on Eurasian Security
Church in honor of Saint Sava of Serbia being built in the multifunctional complex "Minsk-Mir
In the world
All
Regions
All
Zone X
All