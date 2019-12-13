3.42 RUB
Belarusian Chamber of Commerce and Industry constantly supports Belarusian national brands
The Belarusian Chamber of Commerce and Industry is the largest business union in the country, which unites more than 2.5 thousand enterprises. There are over a hundred directions of business assistance to manufacturers in promoting Belarusian exports on all continents: exhibitions, presentations, certificates, patents and property valuation, business education, as well as resolving legal disputes and defending the right in the arbitration court. For 70 years this mission has been in the hands of the Belarusian Chamber of Commerce and Industry.
The Belarusian Chamber of Commerce and Industry supports our national brands, including protecting the intellectual property of Belarusian enterprises. After all, without legal protection of knowledge-intensive products, as well as without timely registration of trademarks in export countries, it's impossible to win a competitive advantage only through price performance.
