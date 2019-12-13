PresidentEconomySocietyPoliticsHealthTechnologyCultureIncidentsRegionsSportIn the worldHorizonTelegram news
Belarusian version of voice assistant may appear by the end of 2023

Import substitution in action. A Belarusian version of a voice assistant may appear by the end of next year. Scientists of the National Academy of Sciences are now working on it. The task is not just to create an interlocutor, but a new product, which would allow navigating in different fields of knowledge. Scientists promise not only the launch of the voice assistant, but also its permanent technical use.

