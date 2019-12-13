Belarusian farmers continue hot work in the fields. As of July 28, 2,216,000 tons of grain has been threshed. Brest Region is a harvest leader, it threshed half a million tons. Minsk region will cross the same mark today. Almost a third of the area is harvested. The average yield is 32.7 tons per hectare.

According to the relevant department, the harvesting rate is higher than last year. The abnormal heat at the beginning of July made its adjustments. Now the temperature regime is conducive to efficient work. Winter rape harvesting is coming to an end (15% is left). According to forecasts, this work may be finished by the end of this week.