Deputies pass bill on national budget for 2023 in first reading
On December 7, the first reading of the draft budget was adopted. It will retain its social orientation. It is planned that social expenditures will grow by 17.5%. Tax revenues will traditionally form the main budget revenues.
In addition, a bill on the Social Security Fund budget was passed in two readings. Its revenues for the next year are planned to exceed 25 billion rubles. Pension payments will be 18.8 billion rubles. It is more than in the current year. The amount of money allocated for paying pensions will also increase.
Irina Kostevich, Minister of Labor and Social Security:
“We should talk about two types of benefits. These are family or child allowances and allowances related to disability. The total amount of resources is also quite large - almost 22% of the expenditure part, 5.5 billion rubles. The main share of the allowance is for families raising children. And the allowance of those bringing up children under 3 will be almost 2 billion next year. ”
Deputies also passed the first reading of the tax bill. It provides for systemic changes with regard to the taxation of self-employed people as well as individual entrepreneurs.
