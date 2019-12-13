3.39 RUB
Belarusian deputies adopt bill on amnesty for 75th anniversary of Victory
About 2000 convicts will be released from criminal liability, and more than 6000 may have their sentences mitigated. The law on amnesty was adopted in 2 readings today. The Minister of Internal Affairs Yuri Karaev presented the bill in the Oval Hall. He informed that the list of convicted people was expanded. They added juvenile offenders for drug crimes, as well as those who committed corruption crimes.
Juvenile offenders, pregnant women, women and single men who raise children under the age of 18, disabled people of the first and second groups fall under the amnesty.
