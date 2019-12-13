Belarusian diplomats monitor our citizens in Turkey and Syria

Belarusian diplomatic missions in Turkey and Syria are working hard these days. The situation of our citizens living in the affected areas is under constant control.

Sergei Shinkevich, first secretary of the Belarusian embassy in Turkey:

There are 418 Belarusian citizens on the consular registry of the Belarusian Embassy in Turkey. 53 of them live in the provinces affected by the earthquakes. From the morning of February 6 until today, the employees of the embassy have been calling Belarusian citizens. As a result of this work, two adult and three minor citizens of Belarus in the cities of Antakya and Kahramanmaraş have not yet been contacted. The website of the Belarusian embassy has information on the emergency phone numbers of the consular service of the embassy, which constantly receive phone calls from relatives of Belarusian citizens who live in Turkey. A network of humanitarian aid has been deployed throughout Turkey, teams of volunteers are being formed, and medical institutions have set up blood donation points. In accordance with the assignment of President of the Republic of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko, the arrival of a special-purpose team of 64 specialists of the Emergencies Ministry "ZUBR" certified by the UN international standards is scheduled for February 8.

According to the Belarusian embassy in Syria, there is no information about Belarusians injured as a result of the earthquakes in the Arab Republic. At the moment our diplomats together with the Ministry of Emergency Situations are working on the issue of delivery of humanitarian aid to Syria.

Vladislav Sapronov, Second Secretary of the Belarusian Embassy in Syria