Belarusian diplomats in Japan lay flowers at tomb of Richard Sorge

Belarusians all over the world join the commemorative action dedicated to the victims of the Great Patriotic War. Wherever in the world our citizens stay, this day is truly sacred for each of us.



On June 22 in Tokyo, Belarusian diplomats together with their colleagues from Russia, Kyrgyzstan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan laid flowers on the tomb of Soviet spy Richard Sorge. At the cost of his life, he fought for justice and peaceful skies.



Ruslan Yesin, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Belarus to Japan:



“Today, together with the heads of embassies of friendly countries and representatives of the public, we honored the memory of the hero of the Soviet Union, the legendary Richard Sorge and his multinational group of fighters for peace on earth, who gave their lives in the fight against the war. Nowadays, just as 80 years ago, Belarusians need the support of their friends, and we have many of them around the world. It is necessary to preserve and build bridges of friendship and cooperation between peoples and in no case look at each other through the sights of sanctions, discrimination and prejudice.”



