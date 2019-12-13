3.43 RUB
Belarusian experts to adopt AI technology
According to the Chair of the State Expertise Committee Andrey Shved, a special automated system will immediately display the photo of the person, whose fingerprints are investigated. Another know-how will help to identify the origin of plant drugs.
