Belarusian Internet sites work according to new rules

The first applications from websites for registration as mass media come to the Ministry of information. Belarusian Internet sites are already working under the new rules and are actively implementing user identification. There is no outflow of visitors. This was told by the First Deputy Minister of Information Pavel Legky during an online conference on the website of Belteleradiocompany.

