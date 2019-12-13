Belarusian cardiac surgeons perform unique operation on child with rare pathology

Belarusian children's cardiac surgeons performed a unique heart operation on an 11-year-old boy. A rare pathology, a thoracoabdominal aortic aneurysm, was found in a child for the first time in world practice. The operation was carried out with the participation of American professor Dr. Afxendios Kalangos, one of the most famous and experienced cardio-surgeons in the world. This is the second time he was invited to Belarus. The boy himself was under medical supervision for four years. During the doctor's previous visit, the patient was consulted, and this time a surgery was performed.



Konstantin Drozdovsky, director of the Republican Scientific and Practical Center for Pediatric Surgery:

It is very important to preserve absolutely all the arteries ascending from this point to allow the patient, in this case the child, to live a full life. The surgery was the most difficult, and it was also technically complicated. It was very difficult to operate patient, given the possible complications, but the surgery was successful. The boy is getting better. We hope very much that he will be all right.



Belarusian pediatric cardio-surgeons with the professor's participation performed five very difficult operations on patients with rare pathologies, including Ebstein's anomaly, a rare heart defect.



