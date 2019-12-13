Belarusian kickboxers win six medals at world championship

The world kickboxing championship, held in Lido di Jesolo, ended successfully for the Belarusian national team. Our athletes won 6 awards - 2 gold, 1 silver and 3 bronze medals. Victor Nechitaylo and Maxim Kazaku became world champions, Sergey Shmargun got the silver, Dmitry Sikorsky, Diana Emelyanova and Kirill Vorobei brought bronze medals to our country. More than 1500 athletes from 65 countries participated in the competition.