Belarusian foresters extinguish fire coming from territory of Ukraine

The Belarusian foresters are extinguishing the fire, which moved from the territory of Ukraine, BelTA reports with reference to the press service of the Ministry of Forestry.

"Belarusian foresters are extinguishing a cross-border fire right now. The fire moved from the territory of Ukraine. The forests of Hrapun District forestry of Polesie Forestry are burning," told the press service. Ten people and three all-terrain vehicles are trying to stop the fire.

