Belarusian foresters extinguish fire coming from territory of Ukraine

"Belarusian foresters are extinguishing a cross-border fire right now. The fire moved from the territory of Ukraine. The forests of Hrapun District forestry of Polesie Forestry are burning," told the press service. Ten people and three all-terrain vehicles are trying to stop the fire.



