Belarusian doctors ready for 2nd European Games
One of the important issues during such large forums is the work of physicians. Our doctors have been preparing for the Games throughout the year! And the main task is to distribute the patient flows so that the athletes and the fans could receive prompt medical care at any time of the day. In total, 7 hospitals are involved in the sports forum. And in the student village has clinic with the latest equipment for the recovery of athletes after the competition. The paramedics teams will also work at the airport, at railway stations, in media centers and, of course, at the stadiums themselves.
