Belarusian medics warn of new coronavirus outbreak

By late summer – early September, physicians expect a new outbreak of COVID-19 in Belarus. It is difficult to predict what it will be like and what we will face this time. But what has already been tested: you can protect yourself from coronavirus by vaccination. The drug is enough. The procedure itself is free. You only need to have your passport with you.



"Alpha", "beta", "gamma", "delta", "omicron". While COVID-19 was originally mostly diagnosed in the elderly, the virus and its variants affect even children. "Omicron" was identified late last year. The strain was initially characterized as the most contagious. But even then, epidemiologists predicted that there would be new variants of it. In the spring, "stealth-omicron" appeared. And a couple of months later, there was the third, the fourth and the fifth.



Whether there will be new ones, experts have not yet given an answer. Still, the fifth wave is just around the corner. Many people will come back from vacations and children will return to school, so it is difficult to predict right now. According to observations, the new strains are much milder than the others. Sickness seems to be a common cold, but in this case, too, there may be consequences.



Elena Gasich, head of laboratory at the Russian Center of Epidemiology and Microbiology:



"Easy omicron" is somewhat of a misconception, because if we look at the morbidity data and mortality data associated specifically with omicron, because then there were large numbers of infection daily. So the ease of flow is for some people yes, for some people no.



How to choose the right time to get vaccinated against coronavirus?



Medics warn to be on guard. Vaccination helps to protect yourself not so much from the disease, as from its severe course. There is enough of the drug in the country. And there are plenty of places to get vaccinated, too. And the time is right now.



Elena Ivanova, head doctor of the 1st clinical hospital of the Central District of Minsk:



Inter-epidemic period is a perfect time for vaccination. Because it's summer now, it's warm. There are not many different viruses circulating now, not only coronaviruses. The viral load on the body is low. Therefore the body takes the vaccine easily and there is still enough time for immunity to build up.



Every Belarusian has an opportunity to get components of the vaccine. It's free of charge. Since last year they also began to vaccinate teenagers. More than 145.5 thousand took a full course.



In total, the number of those who have opted for health care is constantly growing. More than 6 million 424 thousand people were fully immunized. Sputnik Lite, Sputnik V, Chinese Vero Cell. Our domestic vaccine is on the way. Clinical trials will start next year.



