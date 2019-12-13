3.42 RUB
Belarusian doctors continue to provide assistance to refugees at temporary shelter on border
Belarusian doctors continue to provide assistance to refugees at a temporary shelter on the Belarusian-Polish border. About 100 people apply for a consultation per day. A round-the-clock stationary medical post was opened in the logistic center today. Ambulance doctors in Grodno continue to provide assistance. They have already rescued several patients.
